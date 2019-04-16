At a recent SNK investors event in South Korea, exec Ge Zhihui reportedly said that a Neo-Geo 2 and Neo-Geo 3 are in the planning stage. Details are scant, but these are apparently not Neo-Geo Mini successors. Also announced was a new Metal Slug in development for home consoles.
