Ubisoft needs to grab some Flex Seal, because a bunch of new screenshots and info about the next big Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC have leaked via early listings found on Chinese stores and shared on Reddit and elsewhere. As previously rumored, this new DLC is titled “Dawn of Ragnarok,” and according to Ubisoft—via the leaked info—it’s the “most ambitious expansion pack” in the franchise’s history.



Beyond this point will be spoilers for the DLC, which according to the leaked info will be out on March 10, 2022. You have been warned, vikings.

According to a post from yesterday found on the Assassin’s Creed subreddit, someone was able to find screenshots of Dawn of Ragnarok and extra details about the still-unannounced DLC on an unspecified Chinese store. Using Google Translate, Reddit user hashiqigou shared text reportedly found on the DLC’s store page.

“The story takes place in the magnificent Nine Realms in the mythology of North, and here has been threatened by the invasion of the kingdom of frost and flames. The kingdom of dwarves in Wat Alheim is now falling apart; during the war, Odin’s beloved son Badr was also unfortunately taken away by the immortal fire giant-Surut. “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”-Dawn of Ragnarok” is the most ambitious expansion pack in the history of this series: this time, Aivor must personally experience the fate of Odin, the war of the North and the destiny of the god of wisdom. The world of mythology, shouldering the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the brand-new supernatural power of the thunderbolt. After this shocking Viking legend, save your own flesh and blood before the gods are swallowed by the catastrophe.”

So it appears that this next DLC will be heavily focused on Norse Mythology, taking players to the Nine Realms, specifically the Wat Alheim, home of the dwarves. It also sounds like players will get a new power in this DLC involving lightning.

The Reddit post also contains what appear to be official-looking screenshots from the new DLC, if you want to have a peek at what might be coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in March. Though, does this already massive game need even more content? Probably not.

Odds are you won’t have to wait too long to learn more (official) details about this next big expansion.

Ubisoft has a live event planned on Monday, Dec. 13 where they plan to show... something. In a tweet announcing the event, the devs teased that there is “more to see than Midgard in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” which appears to be a very big hint that whatever the publisher is showing off won’t be set on boring old Earth. That sounds a lot like a new expansion set in, oh I don’t know, a new, mythological-inspired realm, perhaps?