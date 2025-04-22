Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

You're Not Going To Want To Leave 'Cat Island' In Assassin's Creed Shadows

The real loot is the cats you get to pet along the way

By
Brandon Morgan

A mother cat and her kittens in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

I don’t generally consider myself a cat person (nor am I a dog person), but there’s something so very satisfying about petting an animal in a video game. I’m not the only one to think so, considering how often “Can I pet the dog?” is trending for XYZ video game release. Well, we already know you can pet dogs in the latest Assassin’s Creed, but did you know there’s an entire cat island in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? It’s essentially controlled by the cats and they’ll come out of the woodwork for pets and tickles when you arrive!

Where to find Cat Island

The map location of Cat Island in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku
Now, you don’t have to travel to Japan’s Shiga Prefecture, where the real-world cat island is located, to pet hundreds of cats in nature. You can accomplish the same, albeit virtually, in Assassin’s Creed Shadows by hunting down the virtual version of the island in Okishima. It’s to the north, in the center of Lake Biwa.

It’s in a high-level zone, but you don’t have to wait. If you want to race to the island after starting a new game, it’s approximately 6-7000 meters from the starting zone by horseback.

Alternatively, head to Otsu, in the Omi Region, where you can visit the port to rent or borrow a boat. If you travel via land, expect to encounter high-level samurai, ronin, and bandits!

There’s an easier way to travel on horseback

Use the game’s Pathfinder mechanic to navigate the more treacherous zones. It’s a unique mechanic while on horseback that guides you toward your waypoint using a white line on the road ahead. That said, it messes up about 800m away from the island, and you’ll have to traverse the last section by yourself.

You’ll want to pet as many of the cats as possible, as you’ll unlock them as pets for your hideout. You can unlock the Calico Bobtail, Tabby Bobtail, and Calico Kitten!

Naoe petting a wild cat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku
Besides a small hamlet and an abundance of feral cats that love attention, you’ll also find a small handful of key items and points of interest on Cat Island:

  • Viewpoint
  • Keys
  • Kakurega
  • Common Loot Chest

But honestly, we’re all there for the cats, right?


Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

.