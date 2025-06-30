Assassin's Creed Black Flag Voice Actor Teases Previously Reported Remake

The voice actor behind the main character in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag seems to be teasing something. Many people assume it’s the previously reported remake of the beloved pirate-themed Assassin’s Creed sequel released back in 2013.

The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases

The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases

On June 29, a video was posted online showing Matt Ryan, the actor who voiced Black Flag’s protagonist Edward Kenway, talking to a fan and signing some pictures. In the short clip posted first on TikTok, Ryan starts chatting with the Assassin’s Creed fan about Black Flag and is curious if the fan has beaten that particular game.

Advertisement

“Have you beaten the [Black Flag]?” Ryan asks in the clip. The fan says they have, but it was a while ago. To that, Ryan responds: “Well, you might have to beat it again...” Ryan then nods, knowingly, and smiles.

Advertisement

“Is this true? I gotta run through all of them again,” says the fan.

“Well, especially this one,” says Ryan in response. “There’s a reason I say that, but I can’t say anything.”

Advertisement

So yeah, it seems like Ryan is teasing something about Black Flag. Now, it could be a comic, maybe a new novel, or perhaps some special update that’s coming to Assassin’s Creed: Shadows that will contain some Black Flag-themed content. But it seems odd that the voice actor for Edward Kenway would have insider knowledge about that stuff or would tease it like this. More likely, this is Ryan teasing the rumored and reported still-in-development Black Flag remake or remaster project.

Advertisement

Kotaku has contacted Ubisoft for comment.

As previously mentioned, in 2023 Kotaku reported that it had learned from multiple sources that a remake of the 2013 Assassin’s Creed game was in early stages and would not be completed for a few years. It’s said to be more than a straight port of the old game to new consoles. A team at Ubisoft Singapore, one of the studios that has led development on the Assassin’s Creed franchise’s evolving ocean tech, is said to be heavily involved in helping to modernize Black Flag.

Advertisement

Another report from MP1st in January further claimed that the remake was not just a simple port and would include new systems and content. That would likely mean Matt Ryan would need to be brought back in for some voice recording. And considering that voice acting generally doesn’t happen until later in a game’s development, this Black Flag remake may be launching sooner than later. In fact, Ubisoft doesn’t have any big games coming out this holiday season. Hmm...

.

