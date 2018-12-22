Composer Sarah Schachner, whose credits include Assassin’s Creed Origins, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and the upcoming Anthem, has released a number of previously-unreleased tracks from Origins on her Soundcloud page.

The tracks seem to mostly be songs that are in the game in some form but were not released on the official soundtrack for the game that is available in stores and on Spotify. There are some real highlights in the selection of songs, such as a version of “Born of the Sun” without its characteristic big drum section in the middle.

I spend a lot of my time playing Assassin’s Creed games and mimicking their big, bombastic scores with my mouth sounds (such as in the image I have created above), and now I have a few more songs from this universe to screech while I shoot arrows into unwitting enemies. Origins is a particularly unique soundtrack for the franchise, so I’m glad I’m getting some variety in my dum-dum-dum-du-dums and eyaaaaaaiiiiis.

You can listen to all of the unreleased songs in Schachner’s playlist here.