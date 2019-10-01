It’s been clear for a while that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is just about done in terms of game updates. The game’s free and paid add-ons are complete. Its store has been filled with extra gear to buy. Today, Ubisoft confirmed that October’s update will be the game’s last.



The game’s October update will include the addition to the in-game store of a horse called Melaina, named “after the playful nymph,” Ubisoft’s house blogger explained in a post today. The horse will be added along with a 1.5.1 patch that primarily focused on bug fixes.

The game’s anniversary is also being recognized with a daily roll-out of epic mercenary and epic ship encounters starting now and running into early November. These encounters had been trickled out throughout the game’s first year and are being re-offered with extra rewards as the game winds down.

After that?

Well, there is no new Assassin’s Creed this year, there is most assuredly one coming out next year (Vikings, right?), but there’s also the fact that Ubisoft seems to really like updating its franchise games one last time to tease a sequel. In July of 2018, Ubisoft began seeding The Division with quests that would unlock content in March 2019's The Division 2. In June of this year, 2017's Ghost Recon Wildlands got a surprise bonus questline that turned out to be a teaser for October’s Breakpoint sequel. Ever see Ubisoft only do a thing twice? Me neither. Here’s to Odyssey getting one more final update at some expected date to tease the next AC.