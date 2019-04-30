Ubisoft’s love for microtransactions and map defogging missions may be tiresome, but the company’s propensity to support its games for a long time continues to impress. The mega-publisher just announced that Ghost Recon Wildlands, fresh off two years of post-release content additions (and two years of season passes, naturally), is now getting more free missions in year three.



Ubisoft announced the two new missions, called Operation Oracle, in a trailer today that also introduces a new character to the team-based stealth shooter set in Bolivia. The character, Cole Walker, looks to be played by Punisher and Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal, though we’ve reached out to Ubisoft to confirm.



A Ubisoft press release describes the missions and Walker as follows:

Playable in single-player or co-op, Operation Oracle sends the Ghosts on a rescue mission for a Skell Tech engineer taken hostage by Unidad. This typical rescue mission will soon turn into something much bigger. Forget what you know about your enemies and friends as you meet Cole D. Walker, a Ghost Team Leader on the hunt for truth.

Unidad are Bolivian special operations troops who hunt the player throughout the game.



The update is free and will come out this Thursday, May 2, to kick off an extended free weekend of all of Wildlands on Xbox One, PS4 and PC from then through May 5.



Advertisement

Wildlands’ DLC has been wide-ranging. It has included big expansions, PvP and crossover content with fellow Tom Clancy-branded Ubisoft franchises Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon Future Soldier. There has also been a surprise crossover with the Predator movie series and, earlier this year, the addition of several audio logs to tease the release of The Division 2.



Our reviewer found Ghost Recon Wildlands fun, but as with other Ubisoft Clancy stuff, the gameplay competes with a potentially off-putting political tone as the player, in this case, runs roughshod through a country wracked by drug violence with limited exploration of the consequences of your government-sanctioned violence.