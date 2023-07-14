Assassin’s Creed Haptic Shirt Lets You Feel What It’s Like Getting Stabbed

Technology has not quite caught up to the Animus virtual reality tech of the Assassin’s Creed series that lets people experience the violent history of the franchise, but Ubisoft is trying to emulate the idea with a haptic feedback…shirt? It will make you feel “sensations” similar to the ones Assassin’s Creed: Mirage protagonist Basim will have when the game launches on October 12.



The OWO Haptic Gaming System is a teched-out shirt used in some VR setups to give players some physical feedback on their bodies that coincide with actions in a game. While Assassin’s Creed: Mirage isn’t a VR game, Ubisoft is partnering with the manufacturer to make an Assassin’s Creed-branded shirt that has the game’s logo and will be implementing haptic functionality with the game on all systems. According to the OWO website, the haptic feedback in the shirt will let you “feel your precise movements when you take down your targets.”

OWO

On the flip side, it sounds like you’ll “feel the consequences” of incoming attacks, as well. So I guess if you want the vibrated approximation of getting stabbed with a sword, this is for you.

As of this writing, the Assassin’s Creed version is not available to order, but the standard edition will run you 499€ (approximately $560 USD), and won’t show up for three months after you order it. It remains to be seen if the Assassin’s Creed shirt will cost more or less than the original version.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and is scaling things down after games like Valhalla and Odyssey made a pretty strong pivot to open-world RPG. From the sound of it, Ubisoft is dumping a lot of resources back into the franchise, with over 800 developers shifting focus to it earlier this year.