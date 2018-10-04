Sea shanties have been a part of the Assassin’s Creed series ever since Black Flag. These lively songs breathe life into lengthy ocean voyages. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gives you a ship to sail around ancient Greece and a variety of crews. One small detail helps bring their songs to life.



Most of the crews you’ll find during your journey are run entirely by burly and reliable men, but every now and then you’ll unlock a crew of women. Not only does this allow you to live out your Amazonian fantasies, it actually changes how sea shanties work. While they’ll sing some of the same songs as men, all-female crews also have a few of their own songs. It’s a small little touch, but one that helps Odyssey’s world feel a little more believable.