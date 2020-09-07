ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
News

As Sonic Turns 30, Sega Plans Multiple New Games

John Walker
Filed to:Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The HedgehogSegakotakucore
Illustration for article titled As Sonic Turns 30, Sega Plans Multiple New Games
Illustration: Sega

As Mario turns a positive decrepit 35, the young, sprightly (spritely?) Sonic next year celebrates his 30th birthday. And news has slipped out that Sega is planning to celebrate the anniversary with multiple new Sonic games.

It seems an advertisement was sent from Sega to investors (thanks Tails Channel) that as well as rather boldly boasting about the success of the Sonic film, went on to suggest a bumper crop of Sonic goodness for next year.

“A year of celebration,” it says, with “new games, digital content, events, major announcements and a tailored licensing programme.” Who doesn’t love a tailored licensing programme?

‘New Sonic’ doesn’t really have quite the same, “Quick, gather the children and break all the piggybanks!” appeal of ‘New Mario’. But if you could have any new Sonic, what would you want? A full-on Sonic The Hedgehog 5? Sonic Adventure 3? Or perhaps that Shadow The Hedgehog sequel you’ve been desperately waiting for?

John Walker

Seeker of indie secrets, needlessly beautiful, purveyor of www.buried-treasure.org.

DISCUSSION

scrabble4life
Pro Scrabble Player

Wish they would do more with classic sonic its the only games I enjoy in the sonic universe. 3D sonic games just feel bad man. 