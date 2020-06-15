Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonkotakueastjapanmetapost
As reported last month, the latest Pokémon animated feature Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco will be delayed in Japan due to covid-19. It was originally slated for July, but is now scheduled for “this winter.” Since 1998, Pokémon feature anime films have been released every July in Japan—except for this one. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

