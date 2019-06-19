As reported earlier this February, Japan’s first Nintendo Store will open this fall. But when? It’s been recently announced that the store will open in November on the sixth floor of the new Shibuya Parco building in Tokyo. Pokémon Center Shibuya and Capcom Store Tokyo will also open in Parco on the same floor.
