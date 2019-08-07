Image: Kiyoshi Ota (Getty)

After multiple threats were sent to Twitch’s offices in San Francisco, California, the company has asked employees to work from home for the day. Police are investigating.



Business Insider first reported on the situation earlier today. Twitch confirmed the publication’s report in an email to Kotaku.

“We were made aware of a threat against our San Francisco HQ on Tuesday, and have been working directly with law enforcement as they investigate,” reads the statement from the company. “The safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we are focused on ensuring this is resolved quickly and safely.”

According to sources familiar with the situation who spoke with Kotaku on the condition of anonymity, it was a shooting threat, specifically, and employees received an email telling them to work from home for the day. The situation has reportedly not escalated beyond these threats, though one source noted that the “matter could still be fluid.”

Speaking to Kotaku on the phone, an officer of the San Francisco police department said that Twitch HQ has been threatened multiple times in the past two days, seemingly by the same person. “There was a threat made yesterday,” said the officer. “The same threat was made today, followed up with ‘The threat is real.’”

Police were on the scene earlier today, but have since withdrawn. The officer told Kotaku that the situation is not currently considered an “active threat,” but “our special investigations unit has been notified.”