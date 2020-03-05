As of now, the Anime Expo is still scheduled for early July in Los Angeles. “With that being said,” reads an official statement, “the health and safety of our community is our number one priority. During the coming weeks, we will continue to monitor the situation, review the guidance by global health authorities, and consider all factors as it relates to the Anime Expo community.”
