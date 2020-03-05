Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animeanime expometapost
402
1
Save

As of now, the Anime Expo is still scheduled for early July in Los Angeles. “With that being said,” reads an official statement, “the health and safety of our community is our number one priority. During the coming weeks, we will continue to monitor the situation, review the guidance by global health authorities, and consider all factors as it relates to the Anime Expo community.”

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

3 Hours With Final Fantasy VII Remake: Thrilling, But Jarring

Former Counter-Strike Pro Receives 116-Year Sentence, Which She May Not Have To Serve

Silent Hill VR Demo Gets A Big No Thank You From Me

After Fainting At Gym, Masahiro Sakurai Reminds Fans To Prioritize Their Health