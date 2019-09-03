Following in the footsteps of other fighting game devs, SNK recently announced an official competition for both Samurai Shodown and King of Fighters XIV. The SNK World Championship is scheduled for March 2020, and the entire shebang will feature a prize pool of over 10 million yen, or around $95,000.
