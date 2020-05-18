Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Artists Keep Redrawing Sailor Moon And The Result Is Excellent

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:sailor moon
sailor moonartillustration
3
1
Illustration for article titled Artists Keep Redrawing Sailor Moon And The Result Is Excellent
Screenshot: sailormoon-official

This is Sailor Moon. This is the character’s official artwork from the official Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie trailer (watch here!). You know what she looks like in the manga and anime. But how does she look when other artists redraw her? Let’s find out!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

