Eric Geusz is a freelance artist who also happens to be a software engineer at Northrop Grumman, and he is very good at turning stuff like tongs, a PlayStation controller and a stapler into impressive starship designs.



(And yes, I know this is common practice, but it’s still fun for non-artists to see inspiration laid out side-by-side with the final product).

You can see more of Eric’s work at his ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

OTHER WORK