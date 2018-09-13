Artist Thomas Pringle, who we’ve featured on Fine Art a few times, has written and illustrated a new graphic novel called Ascend: Hell Climber. The story: “The survivors of a downed patrol ship have only one hope of escape: Steal a shuttle from the highest level of an ancient defense tower.” You can check it out here.
