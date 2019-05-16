I’ve played through Pokémon Blue, Red, and Yellow dozens of times. Those games’ starters will always have a special place in my heart. But I’d love to still play with them while having the option to explore different elemental attacks. One artist’s renderings give an idea of what that might look like.

Over on the Pokémon subreddit, user Abz-art uploaded a handful of illustrations designing hybrid versions of the various starters. What if Venusaur were a coral-wearing water-type? What if Blastoise had a volcano on its back and oozed lava? How about a grass-type Charizard with tree branches for wings?

Photo: Abz (Reddit)

Abz even re-tooled Pikachu as a Dragon-type, because why not? I have no idea how this Pokémon DNA scrambling would work in an actual game, but Abz’s illustrations have convinced me it would be a really cool set of mechanics for GameFreak to explore in the series’ future.

Abz didn’t just stop with the beloved original starters. They dared to wonder about Moltres as an electric-type and Zapdos as an ice-type. They also shared a host of alternative Eevee evolutions. There are many, and each is magical in its own way, but by far my favorite is poison-type Eevee, otherwise known as Toxeon, because the world of Pokémon could always use more amazing poison-types.