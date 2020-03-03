Artist Quits Game Industry For Tattooing

Photo : Maggi Tattoo ( Instagram

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

For two decades, the artist known as Maggi has worked in South Korea’s game industry as an illustrator and art director. Now, she finally quit her day job and is focusing on her new love: tattoos.



Previously, Maggi worked at IMC Games on titles like Tree of Savior and Granado Espada.

Advertisement

Three days ago, tipster Sang points out, she announced that the next chapter in her life was tattooing. “As some of you already know, I’ve worked in the game industry for 20 years,” she wrote (via Sang) .”And then I fell in love with tattoo so I decided to finish my long journey in the game industry and decided to focus on the tattoo.”



As tattooers do when they are just starting, she’s been practicing on herself—as well as her husband and anyone who will let her. Maggi already has an Instagram account filled with tattoo flash art and previous work she’s done.

Advertisement

Obviously, drawing on paper (or these days, digital tablets) is different than on humans, but up until now, she’s been tattooing in her spare time. She seems to be making the new career transition quite well and is already doing guest work in Toronto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I quite like her intricate, fine-line style! It’s always nice to see someone try something new. Check out more of her work on Instagram.