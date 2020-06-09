Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Artist Gives Us A Peek Inside Animal Crossing's Resident Loan Shark

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Animal CrossingAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsartfigureskotakucoreScott WilkowskiNintendoswitchacnookowskiStatues
That’s what’s going on on the inside.
Photo: Scott Wilkowski

Having trouble paying back Tom Nook’s loans in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? I find it helps to imagine the person you owe bells to without clothes. Or skin. Kinda like resin artist Scott Wilkowski has done with his “Nookowski” series of see-through figures (via ToysREvil).

Scott Wilkowski makes amazing things with resin. Bulbasaur skeletons. Big-headed kitten skeletons. Pikachu skeletons. Okay, he’s kinda got a theme going, but when it works, it works. Double-casting clear resin over opaque, Wilkowski creates the illusion of bones and internal organs suspended in colored goo, which is what we are, really. Certainly it’s what Tom Nook is.

Look at all those teeth.
Photo: Scott Wilkowski
Wilkowski is selling this transparent trio on his website for $65 apiece plus shipping. Each 2.75" figure comes on a random color base. Since the pieces are hand cast and the resin hand-mixed, colors and designs may vary, which also means each piece is unique.

Next time Tom Nook lauds his own generosity, tell him you can see right through him.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

