Edward Pun is a talented artist at Sucker Punch, makers of Ghost of Tsushima, Infamous and more. His quick fix for the live-action Sonic is excellent.



Here is how the original and Pun’s reworking compare:

I think he nailed Sonic, avoiding the creepy Uncanny Valley of the movie version.

Now, if he could fix live-action Sonic’s teeth, that would be great!

For more, check out Pun’s Twitter and Instagram.