I’ll take my ID card... and swipe it! Gif : Landonardo

Okay, hear me out. What if Among Us, but anime?



Artist and content creator Landonardo recently shared a couple of great videos featuring his takes on what anime-style kill animations would look like in Among Us, the multiplayer deception game from 2018 that only recently went supernova on Twitch.

Landonardo ( YouTube

I’m crossing my fingers he hits Yu Yu Hakusho in the next installment.