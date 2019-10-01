Screenshot: Kioxia

One of Japan’s greatest, if not the greatest, manga creators is coming back thanks to the power of AI. Osamu Tezuka died in 1989, but next year, artificial intelligence will create new Tezuka art.



Tezuka is known for influential works like Astro Boy, Princess Knight, and Kimba the White Lion.

Advertisement

Screenshot: Kioxia

Toshiba’s latest data project is called Kioxia and using its high-speed, large capacity memory of, artificial intelligence will create new Tezuka art based on immense digitalized volumes of work the artist produced during his lifetime.



The project is supposed by Tezuka Productions.