Gif : Art of Rally ( Shutterstock )

I covered Art of Rally back in early 2019 when it was supposed to be out in late 2019. That obviously didn’t happen, but a delayed game can always be a better game, and Art of Rally sure is looking nicer than the last time we saw it.



Advertisement

Art of Rally is a stylised driving game coming later this year to the PC, featuring cars from the… Read more

It’s now due...sometime later this year on PC.