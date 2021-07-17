Aromatisse Is So Stinky Nobody Wants To Be Near It

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Aromatisse!

Aromatisse Details

Type: Fairy

Average Height: 2’ 07”

Average Weight: 34.2 lbs.

First introduced in Generation VI

Do you smeeeeellllllllllll what Aromatisse is cooking? Maybe not, because according to some Pokedex entries this bipedal, avian can produce smells so powerful that it eventually destroys its trainer’s sense of smell. These smells can be pleasant, like when The Rock bakes his lovely cookies or it can produce smells worse than a pair of The Rocks dirty, sweaty shoes left out in the sun for a month. (I measure and compare all scents using the accurate “Rock” scale. )

Which aroma will you get from Aromatisse? Dirty shoes or tasty cookies? Well, that all depends on how you treat Aromatisse and if it considers you a friend or a foe. According to Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapedia, Aromatiosse saves its worst and more unpleasant smells for its enemies. It will even use these smells during a fight to gain an edge.

However, like most things, your personal taste is very important. Even Aromratisse’s more delightful olfactory offerings can be so powerful and overwhelming that unless you love that particular smell, you’ll keep your distance from Aromratisse. Like spotting a Karen losing her shit at your local grocery store because someone bumped into her or something dumb like that. Keep your distance, find an exit and keep one hand free to film and block projectiles. (That last part isn’t as important with Aromatisse.)

Don’t tell any of Aromatisse’s enemies about this trick, but I’m pretty sure a safety pin or mask can neutralize its one main advantage. While this might not be a Lifehacker-worthy trick, I think it’s good to remember. See Aromatisse farting up a place with nasty smells? Well pinch your nose or grab a mask. Problem solved!

Random Facts

Aromatisse can recreate the smell of your favorite food and the scent is so delicious that it lifts you away in the air, like a fucking cartoon.

I’m sorry. I lied. I thought that was a funny thing to include and I should have warned you that I was making a goof. I’ll be careful when talking about the different aromas that... wait!!! WAIT!

AROMAS.... AROMATISSE! I just got it. Oh wow. That’s... that’s pretty clever. I like it.

Best Comment From Last

Abomasnow is so dummy thicc -Vwtifuljoe

I want to go back in time and try to explain this sentence to someone from the ‘40s.

Here’s Another Pokemon is a weekly look into one Pokemon and how weird, disturbing, silly, or cool it is and why. Catch new entries each weekend!