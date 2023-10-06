Major Patch Nerfs Armored Core VI’s Most OP Guns

It was only a matter of time, I suppose. Everyone’s favorite broken Armored Core VI build is no more. FromSoftware released a new update for the mech shooter that makes its beloved Zimmerman shotguns less godlike. 621’s days of skating around Rubicon smashing and staggering everything in sight with ease are over.

The update went live on October 5 on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, and the patch notes list a ton of changes to Armored Core VI’s arsenal. While the game has a stellar single-player campaign, it also boasts an online multiplayer mode that’s collected a loyal following. In the interest of steering players toward a more varied set of loadouts, and also keeping the competitive meta fresh and fair, it really appears to have worked overtime re-calibrating everything from plasma rifles to tetrapod legs.

Advertisement

In addition to reducing the attack power and impact of Zimmermans, the fan favorite “Songbird” grenade launchers have also had their damage nerfed. Several bazookas have had their projectile speed increased, and handguns like the HG-003 Coquilett and HG-004 Duckett should be a lot more viable now. Tank treads EL-TL-11 Fortaleza have seen their defense take a big hit, and my favorite frame core, the IA-C01C: Ephemera, has seen its AP taken down several notches.

Advertisement

Read More: Armored Core VI: The Kotaku Review

Buy Armored Core VI: Ama zon | Best Buy | GameStop

Advertisement

Gameplay-wise, the most notable change is to Armored Core VI’s assault boost and boost kick. Punching the right stick (R3) sends the mech into a high speed mode that players could use to crash into other mechs. That will now cause less damage, as will the impact dealt by boost kicks coming out of the assault mode. But not for everyone. “Decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact dealt by Boost Kick from all leg types except Reverse Joint,” FromSoftware writes. Reverse-jointed players have been celebrating the news all over the game’s subreddit. Their OP rooster kicks remain intact.

Yesterday’s patch follows a substantial rework last month that made a bunch of the boss fights in the game a lot easier. A lot of players had complained about the “skill check” at the end of chapter one in the form of the Balteus encounter. Some negative reviews on Steam were especially angry about it. The Sea Spider and IB-01: CEL240 fights in later chapters were also particularly challenging. Patch 1.02 made all of them more forgiving. It was welcome news for new players.

Advertisement

Today’s update may end up being a little more controversial. Here are the full 1.03.1 patch notes: