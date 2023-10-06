Major Patch Nerfs Armored Core VI’s Most OP Guns

It was only a matter of time, I suppose. Everyone’s favorite broken Armored Core VI build is no more. FromSoftware released a new update for the mech shooter that makes its beloved Zimmerman shotguns less godlike. 621’s days of skating around Rubicon smashing and staggering everything in sight with ease are over.
The update went live on October 5 on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, and the patch notes list a ton of changes to Armored Core VI’s arsenal. While the game has a stellar single-player campaign, it also boasts an online multiplayer mode that’s collected a loyal following. In the interest of steering players toward a more varied set of loadouts, and also keeping the competitive meta fresh and fair, it really appears to have worked overtime re-calibrating everything from plasma rifles to tetrapod legs.
In addition to reducing the attack power and impact of Zimmermans, the fan favorite “Songbird” grenade launchers have also had their damage nerfed. Several bazookas have had their projectile speed increased, and handguns like the HG-003 Coquilett and HG-004 Duckett should be a lot more viable now. Tank treads EL-TL-11 Fortaleza have seen their defense take a big hit, and my favorite frame core, the IA-C01C: Ephemera, has seen its AP taken down several notches.
Gameplay-wise, the most notable change is to Armored Core VI’s assault boost and boost kick. Punching the right stick (R3) sends the mech into a high speed mode that players could use to crash into other mechs. That will now cause less damage, as will the impact dealt by boost kicks coming out of the assault mode. But not for everyone. “Decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact dealt by Boost Kick from all leg types except Reverse Joint,” FromSoftware writes. Reverse-jointed players have been celebrating the news all over the game’s subreddit. Their OP rooster kicks remain intact.
Yesterday’s patch follows a substantial rework last month that made a bunch of the boss fights in the game a lot easier. A lot of players had complained about the “skill check” at the end of chapter one in the form of the Balteus encounter. Some negative reviews on Steam were especially angry about it. The Sea Spider and IB-01: CEL240 fights in later chapters were also particularly challenging. Patch 1.02 made all of them more forgiving. It was welcome news for new players.
Today’s update may end up being a little more controversial. Here are the full 1.03.1 patch notes:
Balance Adjustments
Weapon Units
EXPLOSIVE THROWER “DF-ET-09 TAI-YANG-SHOU”: increased Effective Range/Total Rounds, decreased Reload Time
LINEAR RIFLE “LR-036 CURTIS”: decreased Recoil/Charge Time
LINEAR RIFLE “LR-037 HARRIS”: increased Chg. Attack Power/Cooling, decreased Charge Time
SHOTGUN “SG-026 HALDEMAN”: decreased Direct Hit Adjustment
SHOTGUN “SG-027 ZIMMERMAN”: decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment
HANDGUN “HG-003 COQUILLETT”: increased Total Rounds
HANDGUN “HG-004 DUCKETT”: increased Total Rounds
BURST HANDGUN “MA-E-211 SAMPU”: increased Total Rounds
NEEDLE GUN “EL-PW-00 VIENTO”: increased Total Rounds
BAZOOKA “DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time
BAZOOKA “MAJESTIC”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time
BAZOOKA “LITTLE GEM”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time
DETONATING BAZOOKA “44-141 JVLN ALPHA”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time
GRENADE “DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
GRENADE “DIZZY”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Effective Range also adjusted. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
GRENADE “IRIDIUM”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Reduced sway caused by accumulated Recoil. Effective Range also adjusted. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
PLASMA RIFLE “IA-C01W1: NEBULA”: decreased Chg. Attack Power/Chg. Impact/Chg. Accum. Impact, increased Charge Time
SIEGE HAND MISSILE “WS-5000 APERITIF”: increased Reload Time, decreased Guidance
GRENADE CANNON “EARSHOT”: decreased Reload Time. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
GRENADE CANNON ”SONGBIRDS”: decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
STUN NEEDLE LAUNCHER “VE-60SNA”: decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment/Attack Power on consecutive attacks
LASER CANNON “VP-60LCS”: increased Total Rounds
DIFFUSE LASER CANNON “VP-60LCD”: increased Total Rounds
PULSE SHIELD LAUNCHER “EULE/60D”: increased Total Rounds/Pulse Shield Durability, decreased Weight/EN Load
LIGHT WAVE CANNON “IA-C01W3: AURORA”: decreased EN Load. Energy Firearm Spec now applies to this weapon
DUAL MISSILE “BML-G1/P31DUO-02”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed
DUAL MISSILE “BML-G1/P32DUO-03”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed
DUAL MISSILE “BML-G2/P08DUO-03”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed
ACTIVE HOMING MISSILE “BML-G3/P04ACT-01”: increased Guidance/Homing Lock Time/Projectile Speed
ACTIVE HOMING MISSILE “BML-G3/P05ACT-02”: increased Guidance/Homing Lock Time/Projectile Speed
NEEDLE MISSILE “EL-PW-01 TRUENO”: decreased Guidance. Projectiles now follow a stable trajectory
CORAL MISSILE “IB-C03W3: NGI 006”: decreased Chg. Attack Power/Chg. Impact/Chg. Accum. Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment
LASER ORBIT “45-091 ORBT”: increased Attack Power/Direct Hit Adjustment/Ideal Range/Effective Range/Projectile Speed
LASER TURRET “VP-60LT”: increased Projectile Speed/Laser Turret Attack Frequency
Frame Parts
HEAD “AH-J-124 BASHO”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HD-011 MELANDER”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “HD-033M VERRILL”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HD-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “VP-44S”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “VP-44D”: decreased Attitude Stability
HEAD “VE-44A”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “HC-2000 FINDER EYE”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HC-2000/BC SHADE EYE”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HC-3000 WRECKER”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HS-5000 APPETIZER”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “EL-PH-00 ALBA”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “20-081 MIND ALPHA”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “20-082 MIND BETA”: decreased System Recovery
HEAD “IB-C03H: HAL 826”: increased Attitude Stability
CORE “NACHTREIHER/40E”: increased Attitude Stability/Generator Output Adj.
CORE “IA-C01C: EPHEMERA”: decreased AP/Anti-Energy Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense/Attitude Stability
ARMS “AA-J-123 BASHO”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense
ARMS “AA-J-123/RC JAILBREAK”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense
ARMS “AR-011 MELANDER”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “AR-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “DF-AR-09 TIAN-LAO”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “VP-46S”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “VP-46D”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “NACHTREIHER/46E”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “VE-46A”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “AC-2000 TOOL ARM”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “AS-5000 SALAD”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “EL-PA-00 ALBA”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “04-101 MIND ALPHA”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “IA-C01A: EPHEMERA”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “IB-C03A: HAL 826”: increased Recoil Control
BIPEDAL “AL-J-121 BASHO”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “AL-J-121/RC JAILBREAK”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “LG-011 MELANDER”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “LG-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “VP-422”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “VE-42A”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distanc
BIPEDAL “2C-2000 CRAWLER”: increased Attitude Stability/Load Limit/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “2C-3000 WRECKER”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “2S-5000 DESSERT”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA”: increased Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “EL-PL-00 ALBA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “IA-C01L: EPHEMERA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “IB-C03L: HAL 826”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z”: increased Attitude Stability
REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA”: increased Attitude Stability
REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN”: increased Attitude Stability
TETRAPOD “LG-033M VERRILL”: decreased AP
TETRAPOD “VP-424”: decreased AP
TANK “EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Energy Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense/Attitude Stability
Inner Parts
BOOSTER “AB-J-137 KIKAKU”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BST-G1/P10”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BST-G2/P04”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BST-G2/P06SPD”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “ALULA/21E”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “FLUEGEL/21Z”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BC-0600 12345”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BC-0400 MULE”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “IA-C01B: GILLS”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “IB-C03B: NGI 001”: increased Upward Thrust
FCS “FCS-G2/P05”: decreased Close-Range Assist
FCS “FC-006 ABBOT”: decreased Close-Range Assist
FCS “FC-008 TALBOT”: decreased Close-Range Assist
GENERATOR “AG-J-098 JOSO”: increased EN Capacity/Supply Recovery/Energy Firearm Spec
GENERATOR “AG-E-013 YABA”: increased EN Capacity/Supply Recovery/Energy Firearm Spec
GENERATOR “AG-T-005 HOKUSHI”: increased EN Capacity/Energy Firearm Spec
Expansion
EXPANSION “PULSE PROTECTION”: increased Resilience
EXPANSION “TERMINAL ARMOR”: increased Duration
- Adjusted Attitude Recovery rate according to Total Weight. ACS Strain now dissipates much faster on lighter ACs, and slightly slower on heavier ACs
- Adjusted various Boost Speed rates according to Total Weight
- Decreased top speed during Assault Boost for heavier ACs
- Decreased Boost Kick attack range for Tetrapod legs
- Increased EN Consumption while hovering with Tetrapod legs
- Decreased Impact reduction effect during Assault Boost
- Decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact dealt when colliding with enemies during Assault Boost
- Decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact dealt by Boost Kick from all leg types except Reverse Joint
- Adjusted damage dealt by certain weapons when attacking the pulse shield deployed from PULSE SHIELD LAUNCHER “EULE/60D”
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug with CORAL OSCILLATOR “IB-C03W2: WLT 101” where charged attacks would have stronger tracking than intended when using Tetrapod legs
- Fixed a bug where the attack warning marker would not display for an enemy AC firing DETONATING MISSILE “45-091 JVLN BETA” equipped to the left back slot
- Fixed a bug where the attack warning sound would not play correctly for an enemy firing GRENADE “IRIDIUM”
- Fixed a bug where charged attacks from LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT” and CORAL OSCILLATOR “IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT” would clip through certain structures/objects
- Fixed a bug where reloading with a full magazine would cause certain weapons to fire unintentionally
- Other bug fixes