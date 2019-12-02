Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Arkham Horror's April Fool's Gag, Barkham Horror, Becomes Real Game

Earlier this year, Fantasy Flight’s April Fool’s joke was to announce an expansion to Arkham Horror’s card game called The Dogwich Legacy, in which the human heroes were replaced by dogs and the Lovecraftian horrors by cats. The joke came and went, but people loved it so much that it’s now an actual game.

Barkham Horror: The Meddling of Meowlathotep is its name, and its a standalone adventure in which “the investigators must stop Meowlathotep, the Prowling Chaos, Meowsenger of the Outer Feline Gods, who is terrorizing the city of Barkham. Only a few precious pups can defeat the various Meowsks of Meowlathotep and prevent them from destroying Barkham and the world!”

Sadly this is a genuine standalone adventure, in that you can’t use the dog cards/characters in other Arkham scenarios, but then your own level of disappointment at that news will depend on how canonical you find the name “Skids” O’Droole”.

It’s available for preorder now.

