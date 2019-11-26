Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Look At This Beautiful Game Of Pathfinder

Luke Plunkett
A group of Australian friends just wound up an epic game of tabletop RPG Pathfinder, and I mean, I already said this in the headline, but just look at the thing.

Overseen by DM Paul Houlihan, who also did all the painting (the terrain is a mix of stuff, most of it from Dwarven Forge), the party (Persimmon’s Hate) can be seen here wrapping up a 15-hour session to conclude the second of six books in the Skull & Shackles campaign.

All photos below are by Mark Harrison. And if you’re reading this and thinking hey, my party has an equally amazing setup, let me know! I am very into this kind of shit.

