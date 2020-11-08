Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Are You Crazy?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Comics
ComicsSunday ComicsFunnyKotakucore
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Nov. 2. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 2. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 2. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Nov. 5. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Below
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Nov. 23, 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Nov. 7. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Nov. 6. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

