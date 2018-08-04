Arc System Works announced nine new characters for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle after the game’s finals concluded at Evo 2018. BlazBlue’s Nine, Izayoi, and Mai; Under Night In-Birth’s Yuzuriha, Mika, and Merkava; and Persona’s Akihiko, Mitsuru, and Labrys will be available on August 6.
