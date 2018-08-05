This fall, Arc System Works will host a qualifying circuit for their annual ArcRevo fighting game tournament with over $100,000 in cash prizes. The world tour has stops in the US, the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Japan, and Singapore, culminating at the ArcRevo America grand finals.
