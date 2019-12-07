Araquanid Drowns Small Pokemon In Its Water Bubble Helmet

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Araquanid!



Araquanid Details

Type: Water/Bug



Average Height: 5' 11"

Average Weight: 180.8 lbs.



First Added In Generation VII

I hate spiders. They scare the crap out of me and make me feel all gross inside. When one of them appears in a video game I instinctively swear and get angry that I’m having to look at a spider in a video game. I’ve run out of a room because of a spider. And yet, Araquanid didn’t get a reaction from me at all. Probably because this thing is one of the weirdest looking Pokemon I’ve seen.

Seriously, what the Hell am I even looking at? I know some Pokemon fans get tired of people complaining about the new generations and their Pokemon designs, but come on, what the hell is this thing? Based on the name and its type, I assume it is a spider, but it looks more like something I made in Spore that one time I played it for a few minutes. How did nature create such a thing? Why did it create such a thing? And does anybody even want to capture one of these weird spiders? Probably.

Araquanid also has a disturbing way it kills and eats its prey. You see that water bubble around its head? Well, it uses that to capture small creatures and then drowns them in the bubble. Oh, and it doesn’t always eat that dead creature right away. According to Pokedex entries on Bulbapedia, it will sometimes let the corpse just float around in there until it is hungry. Imagine you are a small child and one of these things pops out of a lake or river and comes walking towards you with a dead Pikachu its water helmet. That might be the end of some adventures.

Also, a warning is found in the Pokedex entry for Araquanid in Ultra Moon: “If its Trainer doesn’t watch out, Araquanid will try to put them in its bubble!” How would that work? I have no idea. But I’m not a big fan of keeping a pet that might try to eat you one day. This is why I don’t own a giant snake as a pet in real life. At least cats wait until you die to eat your body.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : Yggdrassel ( DeviantArt

Ahhhhhhhh! This image triggered my intense dislike of spiders. It also reminded me of those videos of spider babies pouring out of a nest or even their mother. Ahhhh. I hate it! Someone get me a flamethrower.

Random Facts

According to Bulbapedia, Araquanid is actually a very nice Pokemon. It is seen in the anime taking caring of its offspring, for example. But I don’t know...

Araquanid is one of the Pokemon to appear in Sword and Shield. Not sure why this monster deserves to move forward.

The water bubble helmet is also used by Araquanid to headbutt enemies.

Best Comment From Last Week

“I wonder what it would look like if Salazzle had a baby with Sonic the Hedgehog. I’m sure I could google it but there are just so many reasons that the requisite words to answer that query will never, ever by typed into my search engine.” -Stunkydunk

What is wrong with you? Don’t ask questions you don’t want to be answered. Come on.

