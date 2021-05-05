Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Apple To Epic: What's A Kotaku?

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
18
1
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Apple To Epic: What&#39;s A Kotaku?
Image: HBO / Kotaku

Today, as part of the ongoing Epic v. Apple court case, Apple counsel Rich Doren, while cross examining Epic engineer Andrew Grant about a Minecraft Earth-related email chain between Epic employees, asked a very important question.

Advertisement

“Are you familiar with that website?” Doren asked in reference to a confusingly named website called Kotaku, from which one of the Epic employees had linked an article in the 2019 email chain. “What is that?”

Kotaku is a website that, uh, primarily covers gaming news,” replied Grant.

For additional information about what a Kotaku is, please go here.

.

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

herbgardening
Spamfeller Loves Nazis

Wait, wait, you guys cover things besides good music and stupid lawsuits?