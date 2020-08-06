Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:apex legends
apex legendskotakucoremetapost
1
Apex Legends Season 6 launches August 18, developer Respawn announced today. The new season will feature a new Legend, crafting (?!), and a new weapon.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

vigorjf
Vigor

Cool. I think this is the legend who can build walls, fortnite/grounded style. Probably without the breakneck building speeds though. Im big on support characters so im anxious to try her (or he... i can’t tell gender. Maybe its neutral)