Kotaku Game Diary Daily thoughts from a Kotaku staffer about a game we're playing.

If there’s one thing that all Apex Legends players can agree on, a week since release, it’s that the Mozambique shotgun sucks.



I’m not too picky about guns in video games. If I pick it up and it shoots, I’ll take it. One exception to that rule I have made is the Mozambique shotgun in Apex Legends. It’s less about the gun being bad, even though it is. I just don’t want to look like a rube if I’m seen carrying it around.

The Mozambique has become a joke among Apex Legends players. It doesn’t deal a lot of damage, nor does it hold a lot of ammo, so it’s a less than ideal gun to play with. It’s also, simply, everywhere. Wherever you land on the map, you will find a Mozambique. Sometimes, if all that’s around is a Mozambique, I just go off bare-fisted instead of picking it up. I mean, if I really need a gun I’ll probably find another Mozambique five feet away, but I might as well make use of my time to find a gun that will actually do any damage.

Other players definitely share my opinion of the gun. Kotaku staff writer Heather Alexandra recommended against using it in her tips for playing the game, and then made a joke about it while streaming Apex over the weekend.

Advertisement

Players on Twitter and Reddit have been making the Mozambique the butt of their jokes over the last week. This video made me laugh out loud.

In fact, if you take a look at the subreddit for Apex Legends, most of the time the front page will be sprinkled with jokes like this alongside the more serious content.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While players make use of hyperbole to make their frustration with this gun funny, it comes from a real place. In fact, Josh Medina, associate producer at Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, had this to say about the much reviled shotgun.



Advertisement

I kinda hope they never buff the Mozambique. Sure, having a better shotgun would be great, but if it means losing all these great jokes, then they should keep it the way it is.