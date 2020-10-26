Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Apex Legends
Apex LegendsRespawn EntertainmentSwitchPCSteamdelaybattle royaleKotaku Coremetapost
Save
Illustration: EA / Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ fall release on Switch has been pushed to next year. Developer Respawn cited “unexpected new challenges” as the main reason for the delay. The team-based battle royale shooter is still scheduled to release on Steam on November 4.

Advertisement
Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Japan-Themed Sims 4 Expansion Changed Out Of Respect For Koreans, Says Producer

PS5 Launch Game Destruction All-Stars Delayed To February

U.N. Squadron Has Some Great Tunes, Which Is A Boring Headline But

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

DISCUSSION