Screenshot: Apex Legends

Apex Legends now has a “you’re welcome” button. You’re welcome.



Every time a player says “Thank you” in Apex Legends using the ping system, I had always wanted to be able to say “you’re welcome.” I felt that way in February, and I feel like that now. That’s just what you say when people say thank you. We all know this, and I would like to be polite in my bloodsport.

Apex developer Respawn has listened to me and other fans, and has now added a “you’re welcome” button to the game. You press it, and you can say “you’re welcome. I couldn’t be happier.

Advertisement

I think it’s nice to be nice, so clearly, I am pleased. Unsure of what to do next with my powers, though. Think I can stop climate change by wanting to be nicer?