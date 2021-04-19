Apex Legends Coming To Phones

Screenshot : Respawn

B attle royale Apex Legends is coming to phones, developer Respawn announced today. The mobile version will begin testing in certain regions this spring, with a wider rollout to come.



“Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone,” Apex Game Director Chad Grenier wrote in a blog post. “ It’s a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original.”

Like other versions of the game, Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play. Grenier notes the mobile version won’t feature crossplay.

Respawn will roll out the game through “ a series of smaller closed beta tests in India and the Philippines” on Android beginning this spring. After that, the game will get larger tests and iOS support. There’s no indication of when the game will be widely available yet.

Apex Legends came to Switch in early March. A new story trailer released today teased some of the rumored Titanfall content players have been eager to see in Season 9, which begins May 4.