Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies Tracks Will Be In Tony Hawk Remasters After All

The folks behind the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster have confirmed to Kotaku that the soundtrack will include classic tracks from Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies when the game launches on September 4 despite previous comments to the contrary.



The band names were first spotted in a new promotional campaign hyping up the game’s soundtrack, which will include much of the music fans loved from the first two Tony Hawk games as well as new additions from acts like A Tribe Called Quest, The Ataris, Less Than Jake, and R eel Big Fish.

Anthrax’s amazing collaboration with Public Enemy, “Bring the Noise,” is probably my favorite track from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, and you can’t go wrong with “Cyco Vision” by Suicidal Tendencies, which was first featured in the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Old-school fans previously disappointed by their absence are sure to be happy about these inclusions. I know I am!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 boasts a soundtrack of over 30 tracks, an eclectic mix of punk, ska, rock, hip-hop, and funk. You can check it out on Spotify.