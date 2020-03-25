Another WW1 FPS Wants To Get Into The Trenches

Most WW1 games end up having very little to do with WW1, because to portray the conflict accurately would be both nightmarish and incredibly boring. Beyond The Wire, a new multiplayer FPS, looks like it’s trying to get right into the trenches that so many other games want to avoid.



Developed by Offworld Industries, the same team behind The Squad and Post Scriptum, Beyond the Wire sees them travel further back in time to the First World War, with battles that support up to 50v50 players, chlorine gas, shovels and lots of mud.

You can sign up for Early Access on Steam here, with a full release planned for 2021-22.