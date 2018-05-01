Last night in Tokyo, a 30-something-year-old tourist from Singapore made a wrong turn, driving a rental MariCar (the go-kart company that Nintendo is suing for copyright infringement) up on the sidewalk and crashing it into a restaurant sign. This is not a first.



Previously, Kotaku reported that another tourist crashed a MariCar into a police box. In a separate incident, a Taiwanese national was arrested earlier this year after an alleged hit-and-run while driving a rented go-kart. The injured cyclist needed several weeks to recover.

As can be seen in these tweets, during this latest incident there were drivers dressed as Mario and Tigger. Is that Wario behind the wheel? Or a Minion?

Thankfully, the driver only sustained minor injuries and no pedestrians were hit. It looks like the sign was not so lucky.

The accident made the national news in Japan, including TV Asahi.

Rental go-karts started appearing on the Tokyo city streets in around 2013. Since then, they’ve become increasingly popular with tourists, but less so with locals.