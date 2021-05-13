Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Another Beautiful Day In The Galactic Empire

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Another Beautiful Day In The Galactic Empire
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Thom Tenery is an artist who has worked on Star Wars projects like Force Awakens, Rogue One and Solo.

Advertisement

You can see more of Thom’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
undefined
Illustration: Thom Tenery
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION