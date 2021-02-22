Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Image: Taito

Another arcade is closing in Tokyo. Taito Station Shinjuku West Exit, which opened in 2018, will shutter on March 21. With fewer customers and tourists banned, arcades are hurting. 

