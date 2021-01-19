Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Ethan Gach
Screenshot: Melos Han-Tani, Marina Kittaka

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust is finally coming to consoles on February 18. It’s an atmospheric RPG with a postmodern slant that doubles as a beautiful love letter to PS1-era adventure games and you should absolutely give it a try.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

klapaucius
Burgi

YES!

I loved the first Anodyne (it really is a perfect mix of Link’s Awakening and Yume Nikki), and although I really wanted this one, I couldn’t imagine myself playing it anywhere else but on my Switch.

Because the console release includes the Switch, right?