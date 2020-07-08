Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Anime Weathering With You Gets Its Own Official Motorbike

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Anime iWeathering With You/i Gets Its Own Official Motorbike
Screenshot: Honda/Weathering With You
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Last year’s hit anime Weathering with You is getting its own Honda motorbike. The company’s iconic Super Cub appeared in the animated feature film, and later this month, a real-world version is going on sale in Japan.

The Weathering with You motorobike is available for the Super Cub 50 and the Super Cub 110 variants, with both coming in Summer Pink color scheme and emblazoned with a special Weathering with You sticker.

Illustration for article titled Anime iWeathering With You/i Gets Its Own Official Motorbike
Photo: Honda
In the movie, the character Natsumi Suga owns a Super Cub, which she uses to help protagonist Hodaka.

Illustration for article titled Anime iWeathering With You/i Gets Its Own Official Motorbike
Image: Honda/Weathering With You
The Weathering with You bikes will go on sale July 23. The Super Cub 50 is limited to 500 units and priced at 269,500 yen ($2,506), while the more powerful Super Cub 110 is limited to 1,500 units and priced at 313,500 ($2,915). Both motorbikes look identical.

Illustration for article titled Anime iWeathering With You/i Gets Its Own Official Motorbike
Image: Honda/Weathering With You
In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Weathering with You review right here.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

