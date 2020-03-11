Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

When glasses-wearing characters in anime are shown from their profiles, the sides of their frames are often, but not always, removed to show their eyes. It’s a stylistic and artistic convention. Now, it’s being brought to real life.



Japanese design firm EkōD Works created these glasses. The studio is known for its tongue-in-cheek designs, and these glasses are no exception.

Advertisement

Here are examples of the trope:

Advertisement

Advertisement

And here are prototype glasses, which still aren’t quite the finished version.



Advertisement

They’re a nice, subtle way to declare your love for anime.