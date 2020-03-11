Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Kotaku EastJapan

Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animekotakueastjapan
2.7K
4
1
Illustration for article titled Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real
Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品, Photo: ekōD Works
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

When glasses-wearing characters in anime are shown from their profiles, the sides of their frames are often, but not always, removed to show their eyes. It’s a stylistic and artistic convention. Now, it’s being brought to real life.

Japanese design firm EkōD Works created these glasses. The studio is known for its tongue-in-cheek designs, and these glasses are no exception.

Advertisement

Here are examples of the trope:

Illustration for article titled Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real
Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Illustration for article titled Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real
Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Illustration for article titled Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real
Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real
Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Illustration for article titled Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real
Photo: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Advertisement

And here are prototype glasses, which still aren’t quite the finished version.

Advertisement

They’re a nice, subtle way to declare your love for anime. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Black Mesa, As Told By Steam Reviews

Our Favorite Photos From Cosplay's All-Star Weekend

What’s Going On With GeForce Now

How To Work From Home