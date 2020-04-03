Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:tiger and bunny
tiger and bunnyanimemetapost
1
1

Anime Tiger and Bunny is coming back! In 2022, a new anime series, appropriately called Tiger & Bunny 2, will debut with a new story set that takes place after the feature animated film Tiger and Bunny: The Rising. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Games You Can Play For Free While Stuck At Home

Loads Of Awesome Old PC Games Will Keep Your Damn Kids Busy

The Best Strategy Games On PC

With Tours Canceled, Venues Closing, And Futures Uncertain, Musicians Flock To Twitch