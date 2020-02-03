Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Anime mech fighter Daemon X Machina is coming to PC on February 13. Previously released on Switch last summer, where it was published by Nintendo, the game is being distributed on Steam by Xseed where it’ll have all of the current updates and add-ons minus “some licensed DLC.”

