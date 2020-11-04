Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Anime Holograms To Work At Japanese Hotel

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Photo: ©窪岡俊之 ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Next January, the Henna Hotel (“Strange Hotel”) in Tokyo is doing a collaboration with The Idolmaster, the Bandai Namco sim filled with anime-style idols.

As part of the tie-up, there will be more than simply Idolmaster art plastered in rooms and cut-out cardboard versions of the characters. At the check-in counter, holograms of the idols will greet guests.

According to the official press release (via IT Media), there will also be limited-edition merchandise, too.

Originally a card-based arcade game, The Idolmaster has spawned a series of successful console games, manga, and anime.

The collaboration will run between January 14 and February 15. You can check out the hotel’s official site right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

MartinDrkos
Martin Drkos

I for one welcome our new AI waifu overlords.